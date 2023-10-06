Apple is once again in the buzz, as the technology world is hearing rumors about the next iPhone SE. This comes as people are excited about the new iPhone 15 series and most likely to witness the launch of iPhone SE 4, if the rumors are true.

According to MacRumors, the upcoming iPhone SE 4, known internally as "Ghost," is said to draw inspiration from the iPhone 14. Rumors suggest that this budget-friendly iPhone may feature several notable attributes, including an Action Button to replace the Mute/Unmute Switch found in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Reportedly, this upcoming smartphone is expected to inherit the iPhone 14's chassis, adopt a USB-C port, marking a departure from Apple's Lightning Port, and sport a single 48-MP rear camera, foregoing a dual-camera setup. Additionally, the phone is rumored to boast an OLED display and finally incorporate Face ID into the more affordable SE lineup.

Furthermore, the report adds that the iPhone SE 4, built on the iPhone 14 chassis, might not have the curved edges seen in the iPhone 15 and still has an undecided camera bump design. Reportedly, as it is set to launch in 2024 or 2025, these advancements could seem almost too incredible to believe at this moment. While the inclusion of a 48MP sensor and the Action button remains uncertain due to potential cost constraints, it is likely to feature USB-C, an OLED display, and Face ID.

Meanwhile, Apple's last year flagship smartphone iPhone 14 is set to get a massive discount during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale set to begin from October 8 with 24-hour early access for Flipkart Plus customers.

While Flipkart has not announced the exact price for iPhone 14 during the Big Billion Days sale, the e-commerce giant has teased the price of Apple's premium smartphone via a price guessing game on its website that suggests that iPhone 14 could be available for under ₹60,000.

The iPhone 14 was launched in September last year at a starting price of ₹79,990 but following the launch of the company's latest iPhone 15 series the prices of the iPhone 15 were slashed. The iPhone 14 is currently available for ₹69,990 on Apple's official website and ₹64,999 on the Flipkart website.

