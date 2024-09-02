iPhone SE 4 to be debut alongside iPhone 16 series on September 9? Here's what we know so far
A Bloomberg report suggests that low inventory of iPhone SE 3 hints at an impending launch of iPhone SE 4, though a 2025 release is more probable.
Apple's latest iPhone 16 series is all but confirmed to be unveiled at the company's recently announced 'It's Glowtime' event on September 9. Additionally, the rumour mill suggests that Apple could also unveil AirPods 4 in 2 variants, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 10 and iPad Mini 7 at the upcoming event.