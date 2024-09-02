Explore
iPhone SE 4 to be debut alongside iPhone 16 series on September 9? Here's what we know so far

A Bloomberg report suggests that low inventory of iPhone SE 3 hints at an impending launch of iPhone SE 4, though a 2025 release is more probable.

Apple's latest iPhone 16 series is all but confirmed to be unveiled at the company's recently announced 'It's Glowtime' event on September 9. Additionally, the rumour mill suggests that Apple could also unveil AirPods 4 in 2 variants, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 10 and iPad Mini 7 at the upcoming event.

iPhone SE 4 to launch on September 9? 

A new report from Bloomberg suggests that a number of Apple products due for an upgrade are running low on stock, including the iPhone SE 3, suggesting that its successor, the iPhone SE 4, may be coming sooner than expected.

The low stock of the iPhone SE 3 could be an indication that Apple may be planning to launch the SE 4 at the September 9 event, according to a report by Android Authority. It could also be the right time for Apple to show off its Apple Intelligence (read AI) features on a budget device.

However, the report admits that the chances of Apple unveiling the SE 4 at the event, which is reserved for the launch of new flagship iPhones, are slim. Instead, the rumours point to a March or April 2025 launch date for the iPhone SE 4.

iPhone SE 4 specifications: 

Rumours suggest that Apple was planning to keep the iPhone SE 4's design similar to that of the iPhone 14, with a slight modification to accommodate the single 48MP rear camera sensor.

Apple is likely to offer the same vertical camera layout on the SE 4 as on the iPhone 16. Notably, the upcoming iPhone 16 model is likely to feature a vertical camera layout, reminiscent of the iPhone X or iPhone 12 models, to potentially capture spatial video.

The phone SE 4 is expected to be priced around the $500 mark and will reportedly feature a 6.1-inch screen, Face ID, a display notch, a USB-C port and an action button.

