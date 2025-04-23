iPhone SE replacement? Apple allegedly working on iPhone 17e already

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch the iPhone 17e, the successor to the iPhone 16e, with trial production already underway. This indicates a commitment to an annual release for its budget-friendly ‘e’ series following the discontinuation of the iPhone SE.

Updated23 Apr 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Apple is reportedly preparing to launch the iPhone 17e, the successor to the iPhone 16e, with trial production already underway.
Apple is reportedly preparing to launch the iPhone 17e, the successor to the iPhone 16e, with trial production already underway.

Apple appears to be gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 17e, the expected successor to the recently introduced iPhone 16e, according to a new leak. The Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly already conducting trial production of the upcoming model, suggesting that it may adhere to an annual release cycle for its new ‘e’ series—Apple’s current entry-level line following the discontinuation of the iPhone SE.

A tipster known as Fixed Focus Digital posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo, claiming that Apple has commenced reconfiguring the production lines initially set up for the iPhone 16e. This shift further indicates the company’s long-term commitment to the new budget-friendly series, which may now replace the SE branding entirely.

The iPhone 16e, priced at 59,900 in India, serves as Apple’s most affordable option in its current line-up. It debuted with the A18 chipset—also powering the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus—alongside Apple's newly introduced C1 modem. Despite receiving a mixed response in some early reviews, the iPhone 16e has reportedly outsold the iPhone SE (2022), showcasing its commercial viability. The move to include Apple’s latest silicon in the budget segment has also been praised for making the device more future-ready compared to older models such as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Also Read | iPhone 17 pricing in question as tariffs hit India, Vietnam — Gurman reports
Also Read | iPhone 17 Pro’s design shake-up could spark the next big accessory trend: Report

However, the 16e does make some trade-offs. It lacks premium features like Dynamic Island, MagSafe charging, and higher wattage charging support—available in pricier models. Still, it stands out by supporting Apple Intelligence features, which are absent from the previous generation of devices.

With Apple seemingly planning a yearly cadence for its ‘e’ series, the iPhone 17e could make its debut as early as next year. This would mark the second consecutive year of the entry-level lineup bearing a numbered title rather than the SE branding—a significant shift in strategy that may signal broader changes to how Apple segments its iPhone offerings.

First Published:23 Apr 2025, 07:44 PM IST
