iPhone SE with Apple Intelligence said to launch early next year: Everything we know so far
Rumors suggest the iPhone SE 4, launching early next year, will include Apple Intelligence. The SE 4 is expected to have a design akin to the iPhone 14 and be priced around $500.
Even as Apple gears to launch its flagship iPhone 16 lineup next month, rumors about the relatively cheaper new iPhone SE are in full swing. As per a lates leak by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new iPhone SE 4 is likely to launch early next year and will be bundled with Apple Intelligence.