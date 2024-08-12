Even as Apple gears to launch its flagship iPhone 16 lineup next month, rumors about the relatively cheaper new iPhone SE are in full swing. As per a lates leak by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new iPhone SE 4 is likely to launch early next year and will be bundled with Apple Intelligence.

After lagging behind its competition for months, Apple had finally announced artificial intelligence features for its operating systems dubbed Apple Intelligence. However, these features were limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max and even the latest iPhone 15 did not access tfeatureso these features.

The news about new iPhone SE model then comes as a surprise especially given that earlier reports have also suggested that the SE 4 could have a design similar to iPhone 14, meaning that the cheaper iPhone SE 4 could probably have a similar design to the latest iPhones while also retaining the performance quotient.

Notably, many Apple Intelligence featues work on-device which requires a lot of computational power which is why Apple is rumored to be bringing the same A18 processor and RAM upgrades to the iPhone 16 lineup. It isn't clear though, if Apple will bring the A18 chipset or an older processor in the iPhone SE lineup along with the kind of RAM configurations it could feature.

iPhone SE 4 expected price and features:

A leak by Macrumors earlier this year suggested that Apple is likely to offer the same vertical camera layout on the SE 4 as on the iPhone 16. , The rumored iPhone 16 vertical camera setup is likely being added in order to provide spatial video capturing to these devices.

The phone SE 4 is expected to be priced around the $500 mark and will reportedly feature a 6.1-inch screen, Face ID, a display notch, a USB-C port and an action button.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!