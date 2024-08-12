Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 12 2024 11:33:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.00 0.79%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 816.90 -0.89%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,672.00 1.36%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,170.50 -0.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,076.60 0.86%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  iPhone SE with Apple Intelligence said to launch early next year: Everything we know so far
BackBack

iPhone SE with Apple Intelligence said to launch early next year: Everything we know so far

Livemint

Rumors suggest the iPhone SE 4, launching early next year, will include Apple Intelligence. The SE 4 is expected to have a design akin to the iPhone 14 and be priced around $500.

iPhone SE 4 is rumored to come with support for Apple Intelligence. (Unsplash)Premium
iPhone SE 4 is rumored to come with support for Apple Intelligence. (Unsplash)

Even as Apple gears to launch its flagship iPhone 16 lineup next month, rumors about the relatively cheaper new iPhone SE are in full swing. As per a lates leak by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new iPhone SE 4 is likely to launch early next year and will be bundled with Apple Intelligence. 

After lagging behind its competition for months, Apple had finally announced artificial intelligence features for its operating systems dubbed Apple Intelligence. However, these features were limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max and even the latest iPhone 15 did not access tfeatureso these features. 

The news about new iPhone SE model then comes as a surprise especially given that earlier reports have also suggested that the SE 4 could have a design similar to iPhone 14, meaning that the cheaper iPhone SE 4 could probably have a similar design to the latest iPhones while also retaining the performance quotient. 

Notably, many Apple Intelligence featues work on-device which requires a lot of computational power which is why Apple is rumored to be bringing the same A18 processor and RAM upgrades to the iPhone 16 lineup. It isn't clear though, if Apple will bring the A18 chipset or an older processor in the iPhone SE lineup along with the kind of RAM configurations it could feature.

iPhone SE 4 expected price and features: 

A leak by Macrumors earlier this year suggested that Apple is likely to offer the same vertical camera layout on the SE 4 as on the iPhone 16. , The rumored iPhone 16  vertical camera setup is likely being added in order to provide spatial video capturing to these devices.

The phone SE 4 is expected to be priced around the $500 mark and will reportedly feature a 6.1-inch screen, Face ID, a display notch, a USB-C port and an action button.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Drop everything and dive into in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. Grab amazing offers and unbelievable deals on laptops, home appliances, kitchen appliances, gadgets, automotives and more. This is your best chance to secure preferred products at deep discounts.

Catch all theBusiness News, Technology News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
More Less
Published: 12 Aug 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue