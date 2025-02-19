Apple is all set for the global launch of the iPhone SE 4 and the speculations are high. The SE series is the budget friendly offering from the brand to encourage new users to become a part of the Apple ecosystem. However, just getting the iPhone will not allow you to take full advantage of the entire ecosystem, and you will require a few more products for that. The iPhone SE 4 will be an ideal product for people who seek the Apple experience on a budget. We have listed the Apple products that are on discount on Amazon for you to get started right away.

What can you expect from the iPhone SE 4?

Display 6.1-inch Camera 12MP main, 12MP selfie Storage 128 GB Processor Apple Bionic chip with 4GB RAM OS iOS 17.xx

The rumoured specifications look promising, as a potential buyer you should also know that the display might come with a 60Hz refresh rate paired with the old Apple notch. However, keeping the ₹45,000 price tag (speculated) can make these cut backs less noticeable.

Apple products you need for the complete ecosystem experience: The Apple ecosystem is known for its well-rounded performance and interconnectivity between devices. If you have your eyes set on the upcoming iPhone SE, the following devices should be in your considerations due to the massive price drop.

Apple MacBook After you have purchased the upcoming iPhone SE to step into the ecosystem, purchasing a MacBook is the next best decision. The market is filled with multiple configurations and going online might confuse you further. Going with the MacBook M1 might feel like a good decision, but getting at least the M2 variant will prove to be a more future proof option. We have listed our recommendations below. Consider these while choosing a MacBook for yourself. We have included MacBook Air models, since they more sense with the affordable iPhone SE model.

Apple iPad The benefits of the Apple ecosystem are not restricted to the pair of iPhone and MacBook, getting an iPad can also be equally useful. The iPad is capable enough to pass off as your working device if your workload is light, or you are a student. The iPad brings in a better screen, is more aligned with gamers and provides an overall better user experience. You can get the iPad if you do not have or plan on getting a TV, because the content consumption is on a different level.

Apple Watch The Apple Watch is more than a timepiece, it’s a versatile tool for everyone. With health tracking, seamless notifications, and app integrations, it’s perfect for fitness enthusiasts, students, and professionals alike. It replaces the need for a separate fitness tracker while offering unmatched convenience. You can use it to manage schedules, track workouts, or control media playback effortlessly. For those in the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch completes the experience, heightening productivity and lifestyle with its smart features and sleek design.

These products would be ideal for you to enter and fully embrace the Apple ecosystem. You can also try investing in a pair of AirPods for listening, but other premium earbuds should also work well with the iPhone SE 4.