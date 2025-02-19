Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space GreyView Details
₹64,990
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 25.91 cm (10.2″) Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – SilverView Details
₹27,999
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina DisplayView Details
₹27,299
Apple EarPods (USB-C) View Details
₹1,649
Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer with Apple M2 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 8GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Gigabit Ethernet. Works with iPhone/iPadView Details
₹63,694
Apple is all set for the global launch of the iPhone SE 4 and the speculations are high. The SE series is the budget friendly offering from the brand to encourage new users to become a part of the Apple ecosystem. However, just getting the iPhone will not allow you to take full advantage of the entire ecosystem, and you will require a few more products for that. The iPhone SE 4 will be an ideal product for people who seek the Apple experience on a budget. We have listed the Apple products that are on discount on Amazon for you to get started right away.
|Display
|6.1-inch
|Camera
|12MP main, 12MP selfie
|Storage
|128 GB
|Processor
|Apple Bionic chip with 4GB RAM
|OS
|iOS 17.xx
The rumoured specifications look promising, as a potential buyer you should also know that the display might come with a 60Hz refresh rate paired with the old Apple notch. However, keeping the ₹45,000 price tag (speculated) can make these cut backs less noticeable.
The Apple ecosystem is known for its well-rounded performance and interconnectivity between devices. If you have your eyes set on the upcoming iPhone SE, the following devices should be in your considerations due to the massive price drop.
After you have purchased the upcoming iPhone SE to step into the ecosystem, purchasing a MacBook is the next best decision. The market is filled with multiple configurations and going online might confuse you further. Going with the MacBook M1 might feel like a good decision, but getting at least the M2 variant will prove to be a more future proof option. We have listed our recommendations below. Consider these while choosing a MacBook for yourself. We have included MacBook Air models, since they more sense with the affordable iPhone SE model.
The benefits of the Apple ecosystem are not restricted to the pair of iPhone and MacBook, getting an iPad can also be equally useful. The iPad is capable enough to pass off as your working device if your workload is light, or you are a student. The iPad brings in a better screen, is more aligned with gamers and provides an overall better user experience. You can get the iPad if you do not have or plan on getting a TV, because the content consumption is on a different level.
The Apple Watch is more than a timepiece, it’s a versatile tool for everyone. With health tracking, seamless notifications, and app integrations, it’s perfect for fitness enthusiasts, students, and professionals alike. It replaces the need for a separate fitness tracker while offering unmatched convenience. You can use it to manage schedules, track workouts, or control media playback effortlessly. For those in the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch completes the experience, heightening productivity and lifestyle with its smart features and sleek design.
These products would be ideal for you to enter and fully embrace the Apple ecosystem. You can also try investing in a pair of AirPods for listening, but other premium earbuds should also work well with the iPhone SE 4.
