Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 25.91 cm (10.2″) Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple EarPods (USB-C)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer with Apple M2 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 8GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Gigabit Ethernet. Works with iPhone/iPad
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone and iPad; Starlight
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple 2024 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M3 chip with 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Space Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop with M3 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Silver
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Space Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple iPad Pro 13″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple iPad Air 13″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42 mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - S/M. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS + Cellular 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with Gold Stainless Steel Case with Clay Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Apple is all set for the global launch of the iPhone SE 4 and the speculations are high. The SE series is the budget friendly offering from the brand to encourage new users to become a part of the Apple ecosystem. However, just getting the iPhone will not allow you to take full advantage of the entire ecosystem, and you will require a few more products for that. The iPhone SE 4 will be an ideal product for people who seek the Apple experience on a budget. We have listed the Apple products that are on discount on Amazon for you to get started right away.
What can you expect from the iPhone SE 4?
|Display
|6.1-inch
|Camera
|12MP main, 12MP selfie
|Storage
|128 GB
|Processor
|Apple Bionic chip with 4GB RAM
|OS
|iOS 17.xx
The rumoured specifications look promising, as a potential buyer you should also know that the display might come with a 60Hz refresh rate paired with the old Apple notch. However, keeping the ₹45,000 price tag (speculated) can make these cut backs less noticeable.
Apple products you need for the complete ecosystem experience:
The Apple ecosystem is known for its well-rounded performance and interconnectivity between devices. If you have your eyes set on the upcoming iPhone SE, the following devices should be in your considerations due to the massive price drop.
Apple MacBook
After you have purchased the upcoming iPhone SE to step into the ecosystem, purchasing a MacBook is the next best decision. The market is filled with multiple configurations and going online might confuse you further. Going with the MacBook M1 might feel like a good decision, but getting at least the M2 variant will prove to be a more future proof option. We have listed our recommendations below. Consider these while choosing a MacBook for yourself. We have included MacBook Air models, since they more sense with the affordable iPhone SE model.
Apple iPad
The benefits of the Apple ecosystem are not restricted to the pair of iPhone and MacBook, getting an iPad can also be equally useful. The iPad is capable enough to pass off as your working device if your workload is light, or you are a student. The iPad brings in a better screen, is more aligned with gamers and provides an overall better user experience. You can get the iPad if you do not have or plan on getting a TV, because the content consumption is on a different level.
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch is more than a timepiece, it’s a versatile tool for everyone. With health tracking, seamless notifications, and app integrations, it’s perfect for fitness enthusiasts, students, and professionals alike. It replaces the need for a separate fitness tracker while offering unmatched convenience. You can use it to manage schedules, track workouts, or control media playback effortlessly. For those in the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch completes the experience, heightening productivity and lifestyle with its smart features and sleek design.
These products would be ideal for you to enter and fully embrace the Apple ecosystem. You can also try investing in a pair of AirPods for listening, but other premium earbuds should also work well with the iPhone SE 4.
Similar articles for you:
Apple enthusiasts, here’s how to get the iPhone 15 for under ₹24000: Amazon offers you shouldn’t miss
Epic price drop on Apple MacBooks! MacBook M4 Pro, M3, M2, M1 models: All the latest deals you need to know
Want to get more done? 5 ways a tablet can boost your productivity instantly