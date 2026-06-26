iPhone Ultra launch back on track after Apple fixes critical foldable issue: Report

Apple's first foldable iPhone is reportedly back on track for its planned September launch after overcoming a key hurdle related to its hinge.

According to a new report by The Elec, Apple has completed the final verification stage for the iPhone Ultra and will now begin mass production of the device by the end of July.

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The report, citing Apple supply chain officials in Korea and Taiwan, notes that the company has finalised the key specifications for the iPhone Ultra, including the display, case, and mechanical components, and is now entering the mass production phase.

Apple's long-time manufacturing partner, Foxconn, is reportedly expected to begin mass-producing the foldable iPhone by the end of next month.

The iPhone Ultra had already completed trial production in April, during which manufacturers validated the design, assembly process, and production quality before full-scale manufacturing began.

iPhone Ultra hinge issues solved The report noted that Apple had encountered problems with the foldable iPhone's hinge during development. Reportedly, after millions of durability tests, engineers found some noise in the hinge on the iPhone Ultra.

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“In some assembly processes, tolerances were larger than expected, resulting in a somewhat higher defect rate.” an unnamed industry insider from Taiwan told The Elec.

However, the same source told The Elec that most of these issues have now been resolved, allowing Apple to move ahead with mass production.

Notably, the hinge is a very important component in a foldable smartphone and is primarily responsible for opening and closing the device.

Apple is reportedly sourcing hinge modules from Taiwan's Shinjuxing and US-based Amphenol. Both companies are said to be using 3D printing technology to manufacture the parts.

Meanwhile, Samsung Display is reportedly supplying the foldable OLED panels and has received Apple's initial approval for production volumes from its Vietnam facility.

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The report also once again confirmed the long-standing rumour that Apple will not be launching a standard iPhone 18 model this year and will instead focus on launching the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra.

Instead, the standard iPhone is expected to be moved to a launch window next spring.

While the report says Apple remains on track for a September unveiling, it does note that the iPhone Ultra's sales date could be later than that of the normal iPhones if Apple identifies any last-minute quality issues.

iPhone Ultra specs:

Specification Details Form Factor Book-style foldable Main Display (Unfolded) ~7.6" to 7.8" OLED, 2713 x 1920 resolution, 4:3 aspect ratio Cover Display (Folded) ~5.5" OLED, 2088 x 1422 resolution, 4:3 aspect ratio Processor Apple A20 (2nm process) RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear Cameras 48MP Main, 48MP Ultra Wide Front Cameras 24MP under-display (inner), single hole-punch (outer) Battery 5,400 mAh – 5,800 mAh Biometrics Touch ID (side-mounted) Dimensions ~4.5mm thick (unfolded), ~9.0mm - 9.5mm thick (folded) Materials Titanium and aluminum frame, liquid metal hinge Colors Space Gray/Black, Silver/White, Indigo/Deep Blue Operating System iOS 27 customized with iPad-like multitasking and sidebars

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in