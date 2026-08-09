iPhone Ultra launch tipped for September, key specs revealed by Caviar

The wait for Apple fans is almost over as the Cupertino-based tech giant is all set to unveil its first-ever foldable iPhone in a few weeks' time. Ahead of the official debut by Apple, luxury brand Caviar has started claiming 9 September to be the official launch date for the iPhone Ultra while also showcasing the complete design of the foldable device.

What does Caviar reveal? While Apple is yet to confirm the official launch date for the iPhone Ultra, Caviar has already begun taking in deposits for the customised iPhone Ultra. The company is offering a complimentary leather wallet on making a 50% deposit and a choice for priority delivery and any available limited-edition number on making a 100% deposit.

As per the description on the Caviar website, the iPhone Ultra is said to feature a 5.3-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner display with a 4:3 aspect ratio. Both displays are said to use LTPO OLED panels that offer 120Hz refresh rate support.

Caviar also claims that the foldable will use an "innovative hinge and flexible glass" designed to make the display crease nearly invisible.

The iPhone Ultra is said to come with a titanium body and measure 4.5mm when unfolded and 9mm when folded. The phone is said to come in two colour variants, Deep Black and Pure White.

View full Image View full Image Caviar design for iPhone Ultra

The luxury brand claims that the iPhone Ultra will be powered by the A20 Pro processor based on TSMC's 3nm process and 12GB of RAM to unlock ‘full iPad-style multitasking.’

Caviar claims that the iPhone Ultra will feature a dual 48MP camera setup on the back and a 24MP under-display camera on the front. It claims that the front camera remains ‘fully concealed beneath the display pixels and works in any position, preserving the uninterrupted surface of the screen.’

The iPhone Ultra is said to pack a 5,800mAh battery, which would make it the iPhone with the biggest battery so far.