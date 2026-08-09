iPhone Ultra launch tipped for September, key specs revealed by Caviar

The wait for Apple fans is almost over as the Cupertino-based tech giant is all set to unveil its first-ever foldable iPhone in a few weeks' time. Ahead of the official debut by Apple, luxury brand Caviar has started claiming 9 September to be the official launch date for the iPhone Ultra while also showcasing the complete design of the foldable device.

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What does Caviar reveal? While Apple is yet to confirm the official launch date for the iPhone Ultra, Caviar has already begun taking in deposits for the customised iPhone Ultra. The company is offering a complimentary leather wallet on making a 50% deposit and a choice for priority delivery and any available limited-edition number on making a 100% deposit.

As per the description on the Caviar website, the iPhone Ultra is said to feature a 5.3-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner display with a 4:3 aspect ratio. Both displays are said to use LTPO OLED panels that offer 120Hz refresh rate support.

Caviar also claims that the foldable will use an "innovative hinge and flexible glass" designed to make the display crease nearly invisible.

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The iPhone Ultra is said to come with a titanium body and measure 4.5mm when unfolded and 9mm when folded. The phone is said to come in two colour variants, Deep Black and Pure White.

Caviar design for iPhone Ultra

The luxury brand claims that the iPhone Ultra will be powered by the A20 Pro processor based on TSMC's 3nm process and 12GB of RAM to unlock ‘full iPad-style multitasking.’

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Caviar claims that the iPhone Ultra will feature a dual 48MP camera setup on the back and a 24MP under-display camera on the front. It claims that the front camera remains ‘fully concealed beneath the display pixels and works in any position, preserving the uninterrupted surface of the screen.’

The iPhone Ultra is said to pack a 5,800mAh battery, which would make it the iPhone with the biggest battery so far.

Feature Expected specifications Outer display 5.3-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz Inner display 7.8-inch LTPO OLED, 4:3, 120Hz Body Titanium Hinge Liquid metal (amorphous alloy) Thickness 4.5mm unfolded, around 9mm folded Processor Apple A20 Pro, 3nm RAM 12GB Rear cameras 48MP + 48MP Front camera 24MP under-display Camera features Spatial video and photography Battery 5,800mAh AI Apple Intelligence Expected launch September 2026 Colours Deep black, pure white

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in