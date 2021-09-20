Tech giant Apple is all set to release the latest version of its operating system, iOS 15, today. iPhone users will be able to update to iOS 15 from today. The company first unveiled iOS 15 earlier this year at its Worldwide Developers Conference. “iOS 15 brings amazing new features that help you connect, focus, explore and do even more with iPhone," Apple mentioned on its website.

Recently, the tech giant had released a critical software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers say could allow hackers to directly infect iPhones and other Apple devices without any involvement of the owner. So, all those iPhone users who have still not updated their device with iOS 14.8, should do at the earliest.

Alongside iOS 15, Apple will also be launching the iPadOS 15 software update. Earlier this week, the company had also provided a closer look at the final build of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 with the release of the RC build for developers and public beta testers.

iOS 15 release time

iOS 15 will be released today and will be available for download starting at 10:30 pm.

Compatible devices for iOS 15 update

Apple published a list of devices that are compatible for Apple's latest software update.

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE (first and second generation)

iPod Touch (seventh generation)

Here's how to update your iPhone, iPad with iOS 15

iPhone or iPad

Plugin your device and make sure you're connected to the internet.

Go to Settings General, then tap Software Update.

Tap "Install Now."

If you see "Download and Install" instead, tap it to download the update

Enter your passcode, then tap "Install Now."

Features

1) New FaceTime features: Apple has added new FaceTime features with which you can send friends and family a link to connect on FaceTime — even if they’re using Windows or Android.1 And it’s still end-to-end encrypted, so your call is as private and secure as any other FaceTime call.

2) New Memoji: Now you can choose outfits for your Memoji and express yourself with new stickers. Represent your look and style with multi-coloured headwear.

3) Photo collections: Multiple photos in Messages now appear as a collage or an elegant stack of images that you can swipe through. Tap to view them all as a grid or add a quick Tapback. And save them to your library with just a few taps.

4) Redesigned notifications: Notifications have a new look, including contact photos and larger app icons to make them easier to identify.

5) Maps: Maps now offers drivers incredible road details and a new dedicated driving map that helps you see current incidents and traffic conditions at a glance.

6) Extensions: Now you can install Safari extensions on your iPhone. And just like on Mac, you can choose when the extensions will be active.

7) Privacy: iOS 15 provides increased visibility into how apps access your data, protects you from unwanted data collection and gives you more control over what you choose to share.

8)iCloud+: Get everything you already love about iCloud — and new features including iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email and expanded HomeKit Secure Video support. 10

9) Hide My Email: Instantly generate unique, random email addresses that forward to your personal inbox — so you don’t have to share your real email address when filling out a form on the web or signing up for a newsletter. Hide My Email is built into Mail,4 Safari and iCloud Settings.

10) Focus: It's a tool that enables users to set different notification preferences depending on what they are doing. Based on your current status, you can select whether the phone vibrates, makes a sound, or not. The focus will notify your iMessage contacts about your status, letting them know why they aren’t responding to your texts.

11)Live Text: Users can copy and paste text taken directly from photos.

12) iOS 15 will also feature additional theft protection. It will let users locate a lost or stolen iPhone even if it was erased.

In case to avoid a site crash encounter, Mashable India advised to download the update on time or a little later as going by Apple's history, its servers get hammered by millions of devices attempting to download the new update.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.