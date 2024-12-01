iQOO 10R tipped for imminent India launch: Here’s what we know

iQOO launched its mid-range Neo series in China on Saturday, comprising of iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro. Now, it seems like the new iQOO smartphones could also make their debut in India but with a twist.

As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, iQOO is planning to launch iQOO Neo 10R in India soon. The phone is said to be available in 3 variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage model. The tipster suggests that iQOO Neo 10R could be rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 10. However, there is no clarity on the matter yet.

How is iQOO Neo lineup positioned in India?

Last year, iQOO had launched only iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India, which was in turn a rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 9. However, if the leak does turn out to be true, iQOO could be planning to launch both the iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro in India this time around.

iQOO Neo 10 specifications:

iQOO Neo 10 series in China boasts the same 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4500 nits and up to 144Hz of refresh rate.

Under the hood, Neo 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with Adreno 750 GPU. Meanwhile, the iQOO Neo 10 Pro is powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9400 processor with Immortalis-G925 GPU. Both phones come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

iQOO Neo 10 features a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. Neo 10 Pro while sharing the same 50MP primary sensor, comes with a upgraded 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, both phones some with a 16MP shooter.

Both the devices are packed with 6,1000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. They also come with an upgraded 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, compared to optical sensor on the iQOO Neo lineup.

