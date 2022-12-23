iQoo 11 5G, 11 Pro details revealed: What we know so far

iQoo is all set to launch its iQoo 11 5G and iQoo 11 Pro on January 10, 2023 in India. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese company has revealed some of the specifications of these handsets which include its price, RAM and colour models for India. To recall, the iQoo 11 series was launched in China recently. This smartphone is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and sport 256GB of internal ROM.
According to the company, the iQoo 11 5G India variants will be launched on January 10 in the country. The company has announced ahead of the launch that the price of the base model of the iQoo 11 5G will be ₹55,000 to ₹60,000. This smartphone has appeared on the official website of iQoo and Amazon for sale and would become available in Legend and Alpha colour variants.
The iQoo 11 smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED screen with 1440x3200 pixel resolution. The handset’s display offers a refresh rate of 144Hz. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset that comes paired with up to 16GB UFS 4.0 RAM. The series come with Extended RAM 3.0 feature allowing users to expand RAM by up to 8GB. The handset offers up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.
On the camera front, the iQoo 11 phone comes equipped with a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor paired with a 13MP portrait sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The iQoo 11 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 50MP main camera paired with a 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 13MP portrait sensor.
The iQoo 11 smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120 watt fast charging support. The Pro model, on the other hand, is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 200 watt fast charging support. There is a 50 watt wireless charging support as well.