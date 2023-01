iQoo 11 5G is set to make its debut in India today. The smartphone will be launched at an event scheduled for 12pm today. The smartphone is the company’s flagship device. It will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

How to watch iQoo 11 5G launch live stream

As mentioned above, the launch event is scheduled for 12 noon today. The event will be livestreamed on the company’s official social media platforms including YouTube and Twitter.

Here’s the link to YouTube livestream of the event