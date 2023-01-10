iQoo 11 5G launch in India today at 12pm: How to watch live stream

iQoo 11 5G launch in India today at 12pm: How to watch live stream2 min read . 10:31 AM IST
- iQoo 11 smartphone is said to come with a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED screen. It may offer a 50MP rear camera
iQoo 11 5G is set to make its debut in India today. The smartphone will be launched at an event scheduled for 12pm today. The smartphone is the company’s flagship device. It will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
iQoo 11 5G is set to make its debut in India today. The smartphone will be launched at an event scheduled for 12pm today. The smartphone is the company’s flagship device. It will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
As mentioned above, the launch event is scheduled for 12 noon today. The event will be livestreamed on the company’s official social media platforms including YouTube and Twitter.
As mentioned above, the launch event is scheduled for 12 noon today. The event will be livestreamed on the company’s official social media platforms including YouTube and Twitter.
Here’s the link to YouTube livestream of the event
Here’s the link to YouTube livestream of the event
The iQoo 11 smartphone is said to come with a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED screen with 1440x3200 pixel resolution. The handset’s display will offer a refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset that comes paired with up to 16GB UFS 4.0 RAM. The series will come with Extended RAM 3.0 feature allowing users to expand RAM by up to 8GB. The handset may offer up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.
The iQoo 11 smartphone is said to come with a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED screen with 1440x3200 pixel resolution. The handset’s display will offer a refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset that comes paired with up to 16GB UFS 4.0 RAM. The series will come with Extended RAM 3.0 feature allowing users to expand RAM by up to 8GB. The handset may offer up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.
To perform camera duties, the handset is expected to come with a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor paired with a 13MP portrait sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. There could be a Pro model of the phone that may feature a 50MP main camera paired with a 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 13MP portrait sensor.
To perform camera duties, the handset is expected to come with a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor paired with a 13MP portrait sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. There could be a Pro model of the phone that may feature a 50MP main camera paired with a 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 13MP portrait sensor.
The iQoo 11 smartphone is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120 watt fast charging support. While the iQoo 11 Pro may house a 4,700mAh battery with 200 watt fast charging support. The device may come with 50 watt wireless charging support as well.
The iQoo 11 smartphone is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120 watt fast charging support. While the iQoo 11 Pro may house a 4,700mAh battery with 200 watt fast charging support. The device may come with 50 watt wireless charging support as well.
Ahead of the launch, iQoo has announced that the price of the base model of the iQoo 11 5G will be ₹55,000 to ₹60,000. The iQoo 11 5G smartphone has appeared on the official website of iQoo as well e-commerce site Amazon, hinting at the phone’s availability via the e-tailer’s site. It is likely to be offered in Legend and Alpha colour variants.
Ahead of the launch, iQoo has announced that the price of the base model of the iQoo 11 5G will be ₹55,000 to ₹60,000. The iQoo 11 5G smartphone has appeared on the official website of iQoo as well e-commerce site Amazon, hinting at the phone’s availability via the e-tailer’s site. It is likely to be offered in Legend and Alpha colour variants.