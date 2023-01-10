iQoo 11 5G launch in India today at 12pm: How to watch live stream

iQoo 11 5G: Expected features

The iQoo 11 smartphone is said to come with a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED screen with 1440x3200 pixel resolution. The handset’s display will offer a refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset that comes paired with up to 16GB UFS 4.0 RAM. The series will come with Extended RAM 3.0 feature allowing users to expand RAM by up to 8GB. The handset may offer up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.