iQoo 11 5G with 120W charging launched in India: Check price, specifications

iQoo has expanded its smartphone number series with its iQoo 11 5G in India. The company launched the smartphone on Tuesday which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with a Vivo V2 imaging chip. This smartphone features a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display and packs a 5,000mAh battery backup supported by 120W FlashCharge fast charging.
iQoo has expanded its smartphone number series with its iQoo 11 5G in India. The company launched the smartphone on Tuesday which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with a Vivo V2 imaging chip. This smartphone features a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display and packs a 5,000mAh battery backup supported by 120W FlashCharge fast charging.
iQoo 11 5G: Price in India
The iQoo 11 5G 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM comes at a price of ₹59,999 while the 16GB RAM with 256GB ROM has been priced at ₹64,999. It will go on sale in the country on January 12 at 12 PM IST for Amazon Prime members and will be available for everyone from Jan 13, 2023 at 12 PM IST.
iQoo 11 5G: Price in India
The iQoo 11 5G 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM comes at a price of ₹59,999 while the 16GB RAM with 256GB ROM has been priced at ₹64,999. It will go on sale in the country on January 12 at 12 PM IST for Amazon Prime members and will be available for everyone from Jan 13, 2023 at 12 PM IST.
This smartphone comes in Alpha colour variants which feature a glass back made up of anti-glare matt fibre whereas the BMW Motorsport edition of the device will come in organic silicone leather back. Interestingly, interested buyers can also avail ICICI a discount worth ₹5,000 on using ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards. Moreover, the deal also come with an exchange offer discount of up to ₹3,000.
This smartphone comes in Alpha colour variants which feature a glass back made up of anti-glare matt fibre whereas the BMW Motorsport edition of the device will come in organic silicone leather back. Interestingly, interested buyers can also avail ICICI a discount worth ₹5,000 on using ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards. Moreover, the deal also come with an exchange offer discount of up to ₹3,000.
iQoo 11 5G: Specifications and features
The iQoo 11 5G sports a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display supports 1,800 nits of peak brightness. This handset from iQoo is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and comes with extended RAM 3.0 feature which can be used to add 8GB of extra virtual RAM.
iQoo 11 5G: Specifications and features
The iQoo 11 5G sports a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display supports 1,800 nits of peak brightness. This handset from iQoo is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and comes with extended RAM 3.0 feature which can be used to add 8GB of extra virtual RAM.
The iQoo 11 5G runs on Android 13 based Funtouch OS 13. For optics, the smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup headed by a 50MP ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor with OIS support. It packs a 13MP telephoto sensor and an 8MP ultrawide angle lens with a 116 degree field of view. For selfies and video calling, the handset comes with a 16MP front camera sensor. Interestingly, the smartphone comes with a V2 imaging chip that can be used to record 4K videos at night.
The iQoo 11 5G runs on Android 13 based Funtouch OS 13. For optics, the smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup headed by a 50MP ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor with OIS support. It packs a 13MP telephoto sensor and an 8MP ultrawide angle lens with a 116 degree field of view. For selfies and video calling, the handset comes with a 16MP front camera sensor. Interestingly, the smartphone comes with a V2 imaging chip that can be used to record 4K videos at night.
It packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 120W FlashCharge support. The company claims that the phone can charge up to 50 percent within eight minutes. In terms of sensor, the smartphone supports an in-display fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and more.
It packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 120W FlashCharge support. The company claims that the phone can charge up to 50 percent within eight minutes. In terms of sensor, the smartphone supports an in-display fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and more.