iQoo 11 5G with 120W charging launched in India: Check price, specifications

iQoo 11 5G: Price in India

The iQoo 11 5G 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM comes at a price of ₹59,999 while the 16GB RAM with 256GB ROM has been priced at ₹64,999. It will go on sale in the country on January 12 at 12 PM IST for Amazon Prime members and will be available for everyone from Jan 13, 2023 at 12 PM IST.