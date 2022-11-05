iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro specifications tipped: Here’s what to expect

iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro will soon debut in China by the end of this year, as per a report. The speculations highlight that these smartphones will make it to India as well. The smartphone company had earlier skipped the launch of the iQoo 10 series in India and proceeded with the standard iQoo 10 as the iQoo 9T 5G. Till now, the company has not shed any light on its specifications officially. A report suggests that the vanilla iQoo 11 might offer 120W fast charging support, whereas the iQoo 11 Pro might come with support for 200W fast charging.

