iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro specifications tipped: Here’s what to expect

iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro will soon debut in China by the end of this year, as per a report. The speculations highlight that these smartphones will make it to India as well. The smartphone company had earlier skipped the launch of the iQoo 10 series in India and proceeded with the standard iQoo 10 as the iQoo 9T 5G. Till now, the company has not shed any light on its specifications officially. A report suggests that the vanilla iQoo 11 might offer 120W fast charging support, whereas the iQoo 11 Pro might come with support for 200W fast charging.
According to a report by 91Mobiles, which cited notable tipster Digital Chat Station, the vanilla iQoo 11 can pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Meanwhile, the iQoo 11 Pro is expected to come equipped with a 4,700mAh battery with 200W fast chagrin support. Earlier, the iQoo 10 and iQoo 10 Pro were launched this year with 200W and 120W fast charging support, respectively.
iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro have been tipped to debut in India. The standard iQoo 11 is believed to bear the model number I2209, whereas the iQoo 11 Pro is likely to have model number I2212. These smartphone variants are expected to launch around the same time as the Chinese launch. The models of these smartphones in China have reportedly received 3C certification. They are expected to debut soon in China.
The vanilla iQoo 11 is likely to feature a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED panel display. The smartphone could pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. Moreover, the handset from iQoo is likely to house a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calling.
Meanwhile, as per the reports, the iQoo 11 PRO might feature a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 2K LTPO display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is also likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.