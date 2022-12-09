iQoo 11 series goes official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 200watt fast charging2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 03:33 PM IST
- iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro 5G come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor.
Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo has launched the iQoo 11 series. The series consists of two smartphones – iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro 5G. Both the handsets come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor. Phones under iQoo 11 series come with triple colour stripe design with a coating of stain-resistant on the top. The handsets offer up to 200watt fast charging and packs UFS 4.0 storage.