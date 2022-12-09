Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo has launched the iQoo 11 series. The series consists of two smartphones – iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro 5G. Both the handsets come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor. Phones under iQoo 11 series come with triple colour stripe design with a coating of stain-resistant on the top. The handsets offer up to 200watt fast charging and packs UFS 4.0 storage.

iQoo 11 series price

iQoo 11 comes in multiple storage variants. These include 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB. It is priced at CNY 3,700 which roughly translates to ₹45,000.

The iQoo 11 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 4,999 onwards (roughly ₹59,000) for the 8GB+256GB storage variant. There are other models as well – 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB.

Vivo has announced to host a launch event on January 10 to unveil the iQoo 11 handset in India. The handset will go on sale on January 13.

iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro 5G specs

Both smartphones come with a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED screen with 1440x3200 pixel resolution. The devices offer a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handsets are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset paired with up to 16GB UFS 4.0 RAM. The series come with Extended RAM 3.0 with RAM expandable by up to 8GB.

To perform camera duties, iQoo 11 is equipped with a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor paired with a 13MP portrait sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. While the iQoo 11 Pro has a 50MP main camera paired with a 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 13MP portrait sensor.

On the battery front, iQoo 11 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120watt fast charging support. The Pro model, on the other hand, is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 200watt fast charging support. There is a 50watt wireless charging support as well.