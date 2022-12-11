iQoo 11 series is set to make its debut in the Indian market. Reported by 91Mobiles, iQoo in its official community has confirmed the launch of iQoo 11 on January 10, 2022. The smartphone series was unveiled in China earlier this year. It consists of iQoo 11 5G and iQoo 11 Pro 5G will be launched on January 10, 2022.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the smartphone will go on sale in the country on January 13. As of now, it is known that the company will bring iQoo 11 in India. There is no report about the launch of iQoo 11 Pro in the country.

iQoo 11 expected features

The iQoo 11 smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED screen with 1440x3200 pixel resolution. The handset’s display offers a refresh rate of 144Hz. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset that comes paired with up to 16GB UFS 4.0 RAM. The series come with Extended RAM 3.0 feature allowing users to expand RAM by up to 8GB. The handset offers up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

On the camera front, the iQoo 11 phone comes equipped with a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor paired with a 13MP portrait sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The iQoo 11 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 50MP main camera paired with a 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 13MP portrait sensor.

The iQoo 11 smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120watt fast charging support. The Pro model, on the other hand, is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 200watt fast charging support. There is a 50watt wireless charging support as well.

iQoo 11 expected price

In China, iQoo 11 comes with a starting price of CNY 3,700 which roughly translates to ₹45,000. It is offered in four different models. These are 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB.