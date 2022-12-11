iQoo 11 series launch in India on January 10: All you need to know1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 01:25 PM IST
- iQoo 11 smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED screen with 1440x3200 pixel resolution.
iQoo 11 series is set to make its debut in the Indian market. Reported by 91Mobiles, iQoo in its official community has confirmed the launch of iQoo 11 on January 10, 2022. The smartphone series was unveiled in China earlier this year. It consists of iQoo 11 5G and iQoo 11 Pro 5G will be launched on January 10, 2022.