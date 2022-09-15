iQoo 11 series, Neo 7 expected to debut soon: Report

Reportedly, an iQoo vice president with the username Uncle Bird has shared an image of himself holding a handset next to a sports car via Weibo. The reports by GizmoChina suggests that the executive has teased the iQoo 11 series and the iQoo Neo 7 in the post.
iQoo 11 series and iQoo Neo 7 have been tipped to be launched by a company executive, according to a report. The executive shared a post on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo which reportedly hints at an imminent launch of the new handsets from the company. As per a recent report, the iQoo 11 Pro is tipped to sport an E6 AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to feature hole-punch cut-out on the display as well. Moreover, the iQoo Neo 7 is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.
Reportedly, an iQoo vice president with the username Uncle Bird has shared an image of himself holding a handset next to a sports car via Weibo. The reports by GizmoChina suggests that the executive has teased the iQoo 11 series and the iQoo Neo 7 in the post. The Vice President stated that after holding the iQoo smartphone, he ‘suddenly had an impulse to get off the track’ (translated).
According to a recent report, the iQoo 11 Pro is tipped to sport an E6 AMOLED display with 2K resolution, 1,440Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM), and 120Hz refresh rate. It could get a hole-punch display which is expected to house the selfie camera. Reportedly, the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that could launch in mid-November.
Previously, back in August the key specifications of the iQoo Neo 7 were tipped. This device is said to sport a display with the 120Hz refresh rate and full HD+ resolution and would reportedly offer eye protection features. Additionally, it is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.
The handset can feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX 766V primary sensor, as per the latest reports. It is also expected to offer 120W fast charging support. The iQoo Neo 7 will reportedly sport an optical fingerprint scanner for security, an IR blaster, and NFC support. According to another report, the speculated iQoo smartphone will launch in october this year. The alleged device is rumored to be similar to iQoo 10 which was launched in China the previous month.
