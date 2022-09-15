iQoo 11 series, Neo 7 expected to debut soon: Report

iQoo 11 series and iQoo Neo 7 have been tipped to be launched by a company executive, according to a report. The executive shared a post on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo which reportedly hints at an imminent launch of the new handsets from the company. As per a recent report, the iQoo 11 Pro is tipped to sport an E6 AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to feature hole-punch cut-out on the display as well. Moreover, the iQoo Neo 7 is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

