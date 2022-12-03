Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo has rescheduled the launch of iQoo 11 series. The smartphone series will now debut on December 8. The series will consist of two phones – iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro. While the iQOO 11 will be offered in two editions – Legend Edition and Alpha. The Pro model, on the other hand, is said to come in Alpha, Legend and Mint Green colours. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming smartphones so far

iQoo has already confirmed that the iQoo 11 Pro will come with 200W fast charging support. It will house a 4,700mAh battery. The vanilla model will pack a 5,000mAh battery. It will offer support for 120 watt fast charging. The duo will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The handsets will feature a 144Hz E6 AMOLED display with 1440Hz PWM Dimming and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. The screen will offer a 2K resolution. Both the smartphones will be equipped with Vivo V2 custom ISP for improved portrait mode shots and video recording in low light.

The company has also confirmed that it will be equipped with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM.

iQoo 11 series expected features

Both iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro are said to feature a 6.78-inch 144Hz refresh rate panel with a 2K resolution. The smartphones may come with a triple-camera system on the back. The Pro model may come with a 50MP f/1.75 primary Sony IMX866 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter and a 13MP portrait telephoto sensor.

Camera system on the iQoo 11 will have a 50MP main camera sensor, a 13MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP portrait sensor. There will be a 16MP front camera sensor for selfies on both the handsets.

The devices are likely to run on Android 13 operating system topped with a layer of OriginOS Forest out of the box for the China market. The phones may come with a layer of Funtouch OS 13 on top of Android for other markets.

The company has not revealed the launch date of the iQoo 11 series in India. But it is likely that the smartphones may come to India in January 2023.