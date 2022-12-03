iQoo 11 series to launch on December 8: Expected specifications and features

Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo has rescheduled the launch of iQoo 11 series. The smartphone series will now debut on December 8. The series will consist of two phones – iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro. While the iQOO 11 will be offered in two editions – Legend Edition and Alpha. The Pro model, on the other hand, is said to come in Alpha, Legend and Mint Green colours. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming smartphones so far

