iQOO has announced that its flagship device from last year, the iQOO 12, will receive an additional year of Android updates and security patches, bringing the promised update cycle to 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security. The latest announcement comes as iQOO recently announced that it will launch its iQOO Neo 10R smartphone in India next month.

Under the new update policy, the iQOO 12 will receive OS updates until 2027 and security patches until 2028, which is just one year behind the iQOO 13 (Review) that was launched a few months ago.

iQOO 12 specifications: iQOO 12 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels and a variable refresh rate of 144Hz. The 1.5K display on the iQOO 12 has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and the smartphone is IP64 certified for a certain level of dust and water protection.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor based on a 4nm process and is paired with the Adreno 750 GPU to handle all graphics-intensive tasks. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 64MP secondary telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

For all the selfie and video calling needs, the iQOO 12 houses a 16MP shooter on the front that can capture a maximum of 1080p video at 30fps.

The camera app on the iQOO 12 offers a wide range of camera modes including snapshot, night, portrait, panorama, ultra slo-mo, time-lapse, long exposure, supermoon, astro, tilt-shift and more.