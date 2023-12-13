iQOO has unveiled its flagship iQOO 12 series in India featuring the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The iQOO 12 is expected to give tough competition to the likes of phones like the OnePlus 12 which also houses the same processor and is expected to launch in India in January 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO 12 specifications: The iQOO 12 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels and a variable refresh rate of 144Hz. The 1.5K display on the iQOO 12 has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and the smartphone is IP64 certified for a certain level of dust and water protection.

As mentioned above, the iQOO 12 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor based on a 4nm process and is paired with the Adreno 750 GPU to handle all graphics-intensive tasks. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 64MP secondary telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

For all the selfie and video calling needs, the iQOO 12 houses a 16MP shooter on the front that can capture a maximum of 1080p video at 30fps.

The camera app on the iQOO 12 offers a wide range of camera modes including snapshot, night, portrait, panorama, ultra slo-mo, time-lapse, long exposure, supermoon, astro, tilt-shift and more.

The iQOO 12 comes with a 5000 mAh battery on the back, which can be quickly recharged via a 120W charger included in the box. iQOO's latest smartphone is also the first in India after the Pixel phones to run Android 14 and comes with the company's custom skin: FunTouchOS 14 on top.

iQOO 12 Price: The iQOO 12 is priced at ₹52,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant while the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant costs ₹57,999. The price of iQOO 12 can be further brought down by ₹3,000 by using HDFC and ICICI bank cards.

