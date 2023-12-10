iQOO 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to debut in India on Dec 12. Expected price, specs and all you need to know
iQOO 12 will become the first phone in India to be powered by Snapdragon's latest 8 Gen 3 processor and will also be the first phone outside the Pixel series to run the Android 14 Operating System.
iQOO 12 is all set to become the first phone with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor to make its debut in India on December 12. While many phones like the Xiaomi 14, OnePlus 12 and the rest have come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, they are yet to make their way to the Indian market.