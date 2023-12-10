iQOO 12 is all set to become the first phone with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor to make its debut in India on December 12. While many phones like the Xiaomi 14, OnePlus 12 and the rest have come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, they are yet to make their way to the Indian market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO 12 specifications: iQOO 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with an Adreno 750 GPU to attend to all the graphics-intensive tasks. The smartphone comes with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The iQOO 12 sports a 6.78 inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with support for 144Hz adapative refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. In terms of software, the iQOO 12 will become the first phone outside the Google Pixel lineup to be running on Android 14 and will once again be running on the company's own custom skin - FunTouchOS

In terms of optics, the iQOO 12 will feature a triple camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor with support for optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom and a 64MP ultrawide angle camera with 150° field of view. The phone also houses a 16MP selfie camera to take care of all the selfie and video call requirements.

The smartphone will run on a 5,000 mAh which can be charged using a 120W fast charger and also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W of reverse wireless charging.

A listing for the iQOO 12 on Amazon showed that the smartphone could be priced at ₹52,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹57,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant, reported 91Mobiles.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.