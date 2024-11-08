iQOO 13 India launch date confirmed: Expected price, specifications and all we know
The iQOO 13, confirmed by CEO Nipun Maurya to launch on December 3 in India, may be the second device powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite in the country, following the Realme GT 7 Pro.
iQOO India CEO Nipun Maurya has finally confirmed rumors that the company's flagship smartphone, the iQOO 13, will make its debut in India on December 3. This would mean that the iQOO 13 could potentially be only the second Snapdragon 8 Elite powered device in India after the Realme GT 7 Pro.