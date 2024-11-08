The iQOO 13, confirmed by CEO Nipun Maurya to launch on December 3 in India, may be the second device powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite in the country, following the Realme GT 7 Pro.

iQOO India CEO Nipun Maurya has finally confirmed rumors that the company's flagship smartphone, the iQOO 13, will make its debut in India on December 3. This would mean that the iQOO 13 could potentially be only the second Snapdragon 8 Elite powered device in India after the Realme GT 7 Pro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO 13 specifications: While iQOO is yet to officially reveal the specifications of iQOO 13 in India, a look at the Chinese variant of the same phone shlould give us a better idea of what to expect. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO 13 features a 6.82-inch 2K+ 144Hz BOE Q10 LTPO AMOLED display, offering a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, a 144Hz variable refresh rate, and 2592Hz high-frequency dimming.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and Adreno 830 GPU, the iQOO 13 supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs Android 15 out of the box, based on OriginOS 5.0 in China and should come with Android 15 based Funtouch OS 15 for India.

iQOO 13 sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP 3x telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP front-facing camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The device is equipped with a 6,150mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. It also gets an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, compared to the optical sensor on its predecessor.

iQOO 13 price (expected): iQOO 13 starts at a price of 3999 Yuan (almost ₹47,000) for the standard 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and goes up to 5199 Yuan (almost ₹61,000) for the top-end 16GB RAM/ 1TB storage model. Notably, despite the many upgrades, this is the same starting price for the iQOO 13 in China as it was last year.