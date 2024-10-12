iQOO 13 India launch date revealed via latest leak: Price, display, processor and everything expected
Anticipated for a December 5 launch in India, iQOO 13 may offer a 6.78 inch AMOLED display, a powerful camera setup, a large 6,150mAh battery, and performance enhancements with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and iQOO's Q2 gaming chip, priced around ₹55,000.
iQOO's flagship phone, the iQOO 13, has been generating a lot of buzz on social media due to the new features that the upcoming device is rumoured to bring. While many of the details about the iQOO 13 have already been revealed through numerous leaks, a new leak has also hinted at the phone's upcoming launch date in India.