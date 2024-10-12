iQOO's flagship phone, the iQOO 13, has been generating a lot of buzz on social media due to the new features that the upcoming device is rumoured to bring. While many of the details about the iQOO 13 have already been revealed through numerous leaks, a new leak has also hinted at the phone's upcoming launch date in India.

According to a report by Smartprix, citing tipster Yogesh Brar, the iQOO 13 will be launched in India on 5 December.

iQOO 13 specifications (expected):

iQOO 13 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

iQOO 13 could come with a triple camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens. There could be a 32MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

There could be a massive boost in battery for the iQOO 13, taking a leap from the 5,000 mAh battery found on its predecessor to boast a massive 6,150mAh battery with support for 120W of fast charging.

A key element that has attracted a lot of attention for the iQOO 13 is the potential addition of Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor (or Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite). Furthermore, a new leak suggests that the smartphone could also feature iQOO's own Q2 supercomputing chip to boost gaming performance.

To recap, iQOO had first revealed its Q1 supercomputing chip with iQOO Neo 9 Pro and if the leak turns out to be true, this could be the second time iQOO would be using a dedicated gaming chip in its smartphone.

iQOO 13 price (expected):

As per the Smartprix report, iQOO 13 could start at a price of around ₹55,000. For comparison, iQOO 12 was launched at a price of ₹52,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and went all the way up to ₹57,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage model.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!