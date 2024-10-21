iQOO 13 key specifications officially confirmed ahead of launch: 6,150mAh battery, 120W fast charging and more revealed
Chinese smartphone makers iQOO and OnePlus are set to launch new models. The iQOO 13 features a 6,150mAh battery, 120W ultra-fast charging, and cutting-edge technology, with a possible release date in India on December 3.
With Apple, Samsung, and Google having completed their top smartphone launches of the year, it’s time for Chinese phonemakers to show their mettle. In recent weeks, two smartphones in particular have been making waves in tech circles: the iQOO 13 and OnePlus 13. Both phones are rumored to be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and come with significant upgrades over their predecessors.