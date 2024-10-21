Chinese smartphone makers iQOO and OnePlus are set to launch new models. The iQOO 13 features a 6,150mAh battery, 120W ultra-fast charging, and cutting-edge technology, with a possible release date in India on December 3.

With Apple, Samsung, and Google having completed their top smartphone launches of the year, it’s time for Chinese phonemakers to show their mettle. In recent weeks, two smartphones in particular have been making waves in tech circles: the iQOO 13 and OnePlus 13. Both phones are rumored to be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and come with significant upgrades over their predecessors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the latest updates for the iQOO 13, Vivo Vice President Jia Jingdong confirmed the longstanding rumor that the device will house a massive 6,150mAh battery and support 120W of ultra-fast charging. Moreover, Jingdong also stated that despite sporting a considerably larger battery than the 5,000mAh one on the iQOO 12, the iQOO 13 will still be “extremely thin and light." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The iQOO 13 has also been confirmed to be powered by the latest generation of Qualcomm processor, making it potentially the first device to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It will include a 7K ultra-large area VC cooling vapor chamber to ensure that the Snapdragon chip underneath maintains “cold energy under high loads."

The Vivo sub-brand also confirmed that the iQOO 13 will come with a self-developed e-sports Q2 gaming chip, which Jingdong stated will provide PC-level 2K texture super-resolution and native-level 144 FPS super-frame rates.

One interesting feature of the iQOO 13 will be the presence of OLED circular polarized light eye protection technology, which iQOO claims will be the first of its kind. This technology is said to mimic the effect of natural light on the eye, helping to prevent eye fatigue during long periods of phone use.