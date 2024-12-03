iQOO 13 launching in India today: When and where to watch LIVE, leaked price, expected specs and more
The iQOO 13 smartphone is set to launch in India today, boasting a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 6.82-inch 2K+ display. It features a 50MP triple camera system, 6,000mAh battery, and supports 120W fast charging, with an estimated price under ₹55,000.
iQOO is all set to launch its top-of-the-line iQOO 13 smartphone in India today. iQOO 13 will be only the second phone in India after the Realme GT 7 Pro to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and is claimed to have an Antutu score of over 3 million.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message