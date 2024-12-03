The iQOO 13 smartphone is set to launch in India today, boasting a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 6.82-inch 2K+ display. It features a 50MP triple camera system, 6,000mAh battery, and supports 120W fast charging, with an estimated price under ₹ 55,000.

iQOO is all set to launch its top-of-the-line iQOO 13 smartphone in India today. iQOO 13 will be only the second phone in India after the Realme GT 7 Pro to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and is claimed to have an Antutu score of over 3 million. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO 13: When and where to watch? iQOO 13 will be launched in India with a live event starting at noon. The launch event will be live streamed on the company's official YouTube channel. For your convenience, we have also included a direct streaming link below. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO 13 launch today: What to expect? The iQOO 13 features RGB Halo lighting around the camera island that turns on during incoming calls, notifications, gaming sessions and music. The phone is just 8.13mm thick and will be available in two colourways: Legend Edition and Nardo Grey.

Looking at the China specifications, the iQOO 13 could feature a 6.82-inch 2K+ 144Hz BOE Q10 LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and a variable refresh rate.

For optics, the phone is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP 3x telephoto lens. There could be a 32MP shooter on the front. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO has confirmed that the phone will come with a 6,000mAh battery and support for 120W fast charging. There will also be support for IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

It has been confirmed to run on the latest Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and iQOO is promising 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches with this device.