iQOO 13 leaks: Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, Supercomputing chip Q2, IP68 rating and everything expected
iQOO will launch its flagship smartphone, iQOO 13, in China next month, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, 6.78-inch AMOLED display, and a 6,150mAh battery. The device is expected to include a triple camera setup and an IP68 rating for durability.
iQOO's flagship smartphone, the iQOO 13 is said to launch in China next month and make its presence in the global markets later in the year. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has also made its presence on various certification websites like IMEI, confirming that it could launch with the model number I2401.