iQOO's flagship smartphone, the iQOO 13 is said to launch in China next month and make its presence in the global markets later in the year. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has also made its presence on various certification websites like IMEI, confirming that it could launch with the model number I2401.

iQOO 13 specifications (expected):

A key element that has attracted a lot of attention for the iQOO 13 is the potential addition of Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor (or Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite). Furthermore, a new leak suggests that the smartphone could also feature iQOO's own Q2 supercomputing chip to boost gaming performance.

To recap, iQOO had first revealed its Q1 supercomputing chip with iQOO Neo 9 Pro and if the leak turns out to be true, this could be the second time iQOO would be using a dedicated gaming chip in its smartphone.

The iQOO 13 is expected to feature a 6.78 inch 2K LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could feature the up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

iQOO 13 could come with a triple camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens. There could be a 32MP front facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

There could be a massive boost in battery for the iQOO 13, taking a leap from the 5,000 mAh battery found on its predecessor to boast a massive 6,150mAh battery with support for 120W of fast charging.

iQOO 13 is also said to get a new ultrasonic fingerprint scanner while also boasting a metal frame and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

