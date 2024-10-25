iQOO has confirmed that its latest flagship smartphone, iQOO 13 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset will launch in China on October 30. Meanwhile, most of the other specifications of the smartphone including its display, battery, charging and more have also been revealed by the company. But the main question that remains to be answered is if the iQOO 13's inclusion of the new Qualcomm chipset will lead to a hike in price of the smartphone and with the latest leak we might have an answer to that question.

iQOO 13 price:

As per a post by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, iQOO 13 will be priced at 3,999 yuan in China. Notably, iQOO 12 had also started at a price of 3,999 Yuan in China while it launched at a price of ₹52,999 in India and went all the way up to ₹57,999 for the top end variant.

If the leak does turn out to be true, it would signal that the iQOO 13 could be one of the only Snapdragon 8 Elite powered smartphones to not receive a price hike. Notably, Xiaomi 15 and OnePlus 13 (both powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite) are said to receive a price hike from their predecessors.

iQOO 13 specifications:

Vivo Vice President Jia Jingdong recently confirmed the longstanding rumour that the iQOO 13 would house a massive 6,150mAh battery and support 120W of ultra-fast charging. Moreover, Jingdong also stated that despite sporting a considerably larger battery than the 5,000mAh one on the iQOO 12, the iQOO 13 will still be “extremely thin and light."

Apart from being powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, iQOO 13 will also include a 7K ultra-large area VC cooling vapor chamber to ensure that the Snapdragon chip underneath maintains “cold energy under high loads."

The Vivo sub-brand also confirmed that the iQOO 13 will come with a self-developed e-sports Q2 gaming chip, which Jingdong stated will provide PC-level 2K texture super-resolution and native-level 144 FPS super-frame rates.

One interesting feature of the iQOO 13 will be the presence of OLED circular polarized light eye protection technology, which iQOO claims will be the first of its kind. This technology is said to mimic the effect of natural light on the eye, helping to prevent eye fatigue during long periods of phone use.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!