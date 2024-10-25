Will iQOO 13 launch at same price as iQOO 12? New leak provides major hint
The iQOO 13, launching in China on October 30, features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 6,150mAh battery, priced at 3,999 yuan. Notably, it may not increase in price like other Snapdragon 8 Elite models, and includes advanced eye protection technology.
iQOO has confirmed that its latest flagship smartphone, iQOO 13 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset will launch in China on October 30. Meanwhile, most of the other specifications of the smartphone including its display, battery, charging and more have also been revealed by the company. But the main question that remains to be answered is if the iQOO 13's inclusion of the new Qualcomm chipset will lead to a hike in price of the smartphone and with the latest leak we might have an answer to that question.