iQOO 13 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 6,000mAh battery launched at ₹54,999 in India: All you need to know
iQOO 13 launched in India, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 6.82-inch AMOLED display, and a 50MP triple camera. Prices start at ₹54,999, with a 6,000mAh battery that charges in 30 minutes using a 120W charger, promising extensive software support.
iQOO has launched its flagship iQOO 13 smartphone in India. The phone is the second phone in India to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor after Realme GT 7 Pro.
