iQOO 13 launched in India, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 6.82-inch AMOLED display, and a 50MP triple camera. Prices start at ₹ 54,999, with a 6,000mAh battery that charges in 30 minutes using a 120W charger, promising extensive software support.

iQOO has launched its flagship iQOO 13 smartphone in India. The phone is the second phone in India to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor after Realme GT 7 Pro.

iQOO 13 Price in India: iQOO 13 is available in 12/16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256/512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone is available in two colour variants: Legend (White) and Nardo Grey.

It is priced at ₹54,999 for the 12GB/256GB storage variant while the 16GB/512GB variant is priced at ₹59,999. Meanwhile, the company is also offering a ₹3,000 instant discount on SBI and HDFC bank cards, making the effective price to ₹51,999 and 56,999 respectively.

iQOO 13 specifications: iQOO 13 comes with a thickness of 8.13mm and weighs in at around 213g. There is an RGB Halo light going around the edges of the camera island, which can be customized for different scenarios, including charging, notifications, calls, and even listening to music.

The phone features a 6.82-inch 8T LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a local peak brightness of 4,500 nits (1800 nits in High Brightness Mode) and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

As mentioned earlier, iQOO 13 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and is paired with the Adreno 830 GPU. iQOO has also bundled the flagship device with its very own Supercomputing Chip Q2 chipset which is claimed to deliver 144FPS game frame interpolation and 2K super-resolution.

As for optics, the iQOO 13 comes with a triple camera setup with 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50 MP ultra wide-angle lens and 50MP Sony IMX 816 telephoto lens with 4x lossless zoom. On the front, there is a 32MP take care of selfies and video calling needs.