iQOO 13 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC launching in India tomorrow: Top 5 things we know so far
The iQOO 13, debuting in India, sports a 2K LTPO AMOLED display and Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It includes a 6,000mAh battery, 120W fast charging, and a 50MP triple camera setup, along with promises of extensive software support.
iQOO 13 is all set to make its debut in India tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone maker has revealed many of the key specifications of the flagship device including processor, camera, display and battery.
