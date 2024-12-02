The iQOO 13, debuting in India, sports a 2K LTPO AMOLED display and Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It includes a 6,000mAh battery, 120W fast charging, and a 50MP triple camera setup, along with promises of extensive software support.

iQOO 13 is all set to make its debut in India tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone maker has revealed many of the key specifications of the flagship device including processor, camera, display and battery.

iQOO 13 launch in India: Everything we know so far Display: iQOO 13 will feature a 2K LTPO AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It will also come with IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Design and Colour options iQOO 13 is confirmed to feature RGB Halo lighting around the camera island which will light up during incoming calls, notifications, gaming sessions and music. iQOO has confirmed that the phone have a thickness of just 8.13mm and will be available in two colourways: Legend Edition and Nardo Grey.

Processor: Apart from being powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, iQOO 13 will also feature a Supercomputing Chip Q2 chipset which is claimed to deliver 144FPS game frame interpolation and 2K super resolution. iQOO says the phone should garner a score of over 3 million+ on Antutu.

Battery and software: iQOO 13 will feature a 6,000mAh battery (slightly smaller than 6,150mAh found on its Chinese counterpart) and will support 120W wired fast charging.

It has been confirmed to run on the latest Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and iQOO is promising 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches with this device.

Camera: iQOO 13 has been confirmed to feature a triple camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera. There will be a 32MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.