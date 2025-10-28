iQOO 15 confirmed to launch in India on November 26: Expected specifications, features and more

iQOO has officially announced that its next flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15, will launch in India on November 26. The announcement was made by iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya on X. The date differs slightly from earlier rumours, which pointed to a November 27 unveiling.

Advertisement

A dedicated Amazon microsite for the device is now live, confirming that the upcoming handset will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will run OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, replacing the company’s usual Funtouch OS interface in India.

Advertisement

Expected Design and Display While the brand has not yet shared the full specifications for the Indian model, the iQOO 15 was launched earlier in China on October 20, giving a clear idea of what to expect. The Chinese variant features a 6.85-inch 2K (1,440×3,168 pixels) Samsung M14 AMOLED display, offering a 144Hz refresh rate, 130Hz touch sampling rate, and a 508ppi pixel density. This indicates that the device is built for high-end gaming and multimedia performance.

Performance and Hardware Under the hood, the smartphone houses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. The Indian counterpart is also expected to integrate iQOO’s proprietary Q3 gaming chip, designed to enhance frame stability and reduce latency during gameplay. The Chinese model offers up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage, suggesting similar configurations could be available in India.

Advertisement

Also Read | OnePlus 15 to Realme GT 8 series: 7 Upcoming mobiles expected in November 2025

Camera and Imaging For photography, the Chinese version of the iQOO 15 carries a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup, which includes a main sensor, a periscope telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera, likely housed within a centred punch-hole cutout.

Battery and Charging The Chinese variant packs a substantial 7,000mAh battery, supporting 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. This combination makes it one of the largest batteries among current flagship smartphones, potentially offering all-day endurance for power users.

Details regarding the iQOO 15’s Indian pricing, storage variants, and colour options remain under wraps.

Advertisement

Availability and Pricing Details regarding the iQOO 15’s Indian pricing, storage variants, and colour options remain under wraps. However, given its flagship positioning and hardware, it is expected to compete with top-tier devices from OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung in the premium segment.