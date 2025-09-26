iQOO 15 could debut in India soon, confirms CEO Nipun Marya: Expected specifications, features and more

iQOO 15, the successor to iQOO 13, is set to launch in China in October with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Notably, the iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya, has teased the chipset details of the handset on his official X account, confirming the Indian debut soon. 

Govind Choudhary
Updated26 Sep 2025, 07:39 AM IST
iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya recently teased the arrival of the iQOO 15 on X, confirming that the device will run on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.
Vivo’s sub-brand, iQOO, is preparing to launch its latest flagship, the iQOO 15, in China next month. The handset will succeed last year’s iQOO 13 and is expected to be among the first smartphones to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Pre-reservations for the device are already open via iQOO’s official online store in China.

India teaser from iQOO CEO

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya recently teased the arrival of the iQOO 15 on X, confirming that the device will run on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. While the official India launch date is yet to be announced, Marya’s post suggests the smartphone could reach Indian consumers shortly after its China debut.

The iQOO 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, featuring a 2+6 core setup with two prime cores clocked at 4.6GHz and six performance cores operating at 3.62GHz. The handset will also integrate iQOO’s in-house Q3 gaming chipset for enhanced performance in gaming and multitasking.

Also Read | Goodbye Funtouch OS! Vivo X300 and iQOO 15 likely to debut with Origin OS 6

Expected specifications

The upcoming iQOO smartphone is expected to sport a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO Samsung "Everest" display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It may promise a peak local brightness of 6,000 nits, full-screen brightness of 2,600 nits, and a 3,200Hz touch response. The iQOO 15 could also feature a colour-changing rear panel for a striking look.

Leaks indicate a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The phone is expected to house a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and wireless charging, alongside an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

The iQOO 15 is likely to feature an IP68 or IP69-rated body for dust and water resistance. The official launch in China is slated for October, with pre-orders already live, and an India launch could follow soon.

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

