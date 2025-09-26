iQOO 15 could debut in India soon, confirms CEO Nipun Marya: Expected specifications, features and more

Vivo’s sub-brand, iQOO, is preparing to launch its latest flagship, the iQOO 15, in China next month. The handset will succeed last year’s iQOO 13 and is expected to be among the first smartphones to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Pre-reservations for the device are already open via iQOO’s official online store in China.

India teaser from iQOO CEO iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya recently teased the arrival of the iQOO 15 on X, confirming that the device will run on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. While the official India launch date is yet to be announced, Marya’s post suggests the smartphone could reach Indian consumers shortly after its China debut.

The iQOO 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, featuring a 2+6 core setup with two prime cores clocked at 4.6GHz and six performance cores operating at 3.62GHz. The handset will also integrate iQOO’s in-house Q3 gaming chipset for enhanced performance in gaming and multitasking.

Expected specifications The upcoming iQOO smartphone is expected to sport a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO Samsung "Everest" display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It may promise a peak local brightness of 6,000 nits, full-screen brightness of 2,600 nits, and a 3,200Hz touch response. The iQOO 15 could also feature a colour-changing rear panel for a striking look.

Leaks indicate a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The phone is expected to house a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and wireless charging, alongside an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.