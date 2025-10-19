iQOO 15 full specifications leaked ahead of launch: here's what to expect

iQOO is all set to launch its flagship, the iQOO 15, in China on Monday. The new device will go head-to-head with the likes of the OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, Oppo Find X9, and other Chinese flagships.

​Ahead of the launch, renowned tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo has revealed the key specifications of the iQOO 15, giving users a hint at what to expect from the upcoming device.

​iQOO 15 specifications (expected): ​The iQOO 15 is tipped to come with a 6.85-inch 2K+ 144Hz 8T LTPO OLED display with Samsung M14 luminous material. The phone is said to come with a manual full-screen brightness of 1,000 nits and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

​It is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with Adreno 840 GPU. The tipster says there could be a Q3 self-developed gaming chip for improving frame stability and supporting a high refresh rate in supported games.

​On the optics front, the iQOO 15 could feature a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto lens. The front camera could be a 32MP shooter.

​It could pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W of wired fast charging (down from 120W last year) and 40W wireless charging. The phone will run on OriginOS 6 in China and the global markets. The global version of the UI is likely to have some differences from the Chinese version, since it will run on top of Android 16.

​The iQOO flagship is said to come with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, much like last year. There could be a USB 3.2 Type-C port for charging, an IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance rating, along with a dual speaker setup and a ‘large-size motor’ for haptics.

As for the design, iQOO 15 will feature a similar setup as last year with a squiricle camera island with a glowing RGB light around it. There will also be a new red colour variant this year.

