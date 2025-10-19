iQOO 15 full specifications leaked ahead of launch: here's what to expect

iQOO is all set to launch its flagship, the iQOO 15, in China on Monday. The new device will go head-to-head with the likes of the OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, Oppo Find X9, and other Chinese flagships.

Advertisement

​Ahead of the launch, renowned tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo has revealed the key specifications of the iQOO 15, giving users a hint at what to expect from the upcoming device.

​iQOO 15 specifications (expected): ​The iQOO 15 is tipped to come with a 6.85-inch 2K+ 144Hz 8T LTPO OLED display with Samsung M14 luminous material. The phone is said to come with a manual full-screen brightness of 1,000 nits and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

​It is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with Adreno 840 GPU. The tipster says there could be a Q3 self-developed gaming chip for improving frame stability and supporting a high refresh rate in supported games.

Advertisement

iQOO 15 teaser from Weibo

​On the optics front, the iQOO 15 could feature a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto lens. The front camera could be a 32MP shooter.

​It could pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W of wired fast charging (down from 120W last year) and 40W wireless charging. The phone will run on OriginOS 6 in China and the global markets. The global version of the UI is likely to have some differences from the Chinese version, since it will run on top of Android 16.

Advertisement

​The iQOO flagship is said to come with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, much like last year. There could be a USB 3.2 Type-C port for charging, an IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance rating, along with a dual speaker setup and a ‘large-size motor’ for haptics.

As for the design, iQOO 15 will feature a similar setup as last year with a squiricle camera island with a glowing RGB light around it. There will also be a new red colour variant this year.

iQOO 15 will come with a self-developed secondary chip

Advertisement