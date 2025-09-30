iQOO 15 key specifications leaked ahead of launch: Here's what to expect

IQOO is all set to launch its new flagship device, the iQOO 15, in China next month and soon afterward in the global markets. Ahead of the launch of the new smartphone from the Vivo sub-brand, we have a new leak about the device, which gives away a number of details on the phone, including its display, processor, camera, and speakers.

​iQOO 15 specifications (expected): ​As per tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo, the iQOO 15 is likely to feature a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung straight screen display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

​The phone is already confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. However, the tipster also notes that there will be a self-developed Q3 chip on the iQOO 15 as well.

​On the optics front, the iQOO 15 is likely to come with a 50MP triple-camera setup, similar to its predecessor. The device is said to come with a dual-speaker setup and support for an X-axis vibration motor for haptic feedback.

​The iQOO 15 is tipped to come with a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W of wired fast charging. The tipster also said that the iQOO 15 will be 'waterproof,' which can only mean that iQOO is likely to continue with the IP68 + IP69 water resistance rating for the new flagship, similar to its predecessor.

​Latest leaks suggest that the iQOO 15 will be launched in India around November or December, which also correlates with the launch timeline of the iQOO 13, which made its debut in early December.

​The phone is set to launch in China sometime in October, but we don't have an exact launch date for now.

​The good news for iQOO fans, however, will be that the iQOO 15 will not only come with Origin OS 6 in the Chinese market, but the phone will also launch with the UI in the Indian market as well. The Indian version of the Origin OS 6 is expected to be slightly different since OEMs don't load Google apps in China.

​The preview program for Origin OS 6 began in India on September 29th, and the UI is set to be launched in India and other global markets on October 15th.

