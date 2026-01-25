iQOO 15 Ultra tipped to bring capacitive shoulder triggers for gamers

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
The iQOO 15 Ultra has been officially confirmed to launch next month as the premium counterpart to the standard iQOO 15. Ahead of its debut, a senior company executive has reportedly revealed new details highlighting the phone’s strong focus on mobile gaming.
According to a post shared on Weibo by iQOO Product Manager Galant V, the iQOO 15 Ultra will likely feature capacitive shoulder triggers designed to enhance in-game control and immersion. These touch-sensitive triggers are expected to be positioned along the left and right edges of the handset, allowing users’ fingers to rest naturally while playing.
The shoulder triggers will likely support custom mapping, enabling players to assign shortcuts, actions, or complex combos based on individual preferences. iQOO has also confirmed a 600Hz touch sampling rate for the triggers, which should result in faster response times and more accurate inputs during intense gaming sessions.
To replicate the feel of physical buttons, the triggers will likely be paired with a linear motor that delivers haptic feedback. This is expected to provide tactile confirmation when inputs are registered. iQOO is also expected to implement an anti-sweat algorithm aimed at maintaining consistent touch recognition even during extended gameplay.
One of the key highlights could be the use of two independent control chips for the shoulder triggers. These chips may transmit commands separately, which the company claims will significantly reduce input latency and improve overall responsiveness.
The iQOO 15 Ultra will be offered in two colour options, 2077 black and 2049 silver. Previously shared internal benchmarking results suggest impressive performance, with the handset reportedly scoring over 4.5 million points on AnTuTu. This includes strong CPU and GPU figures, although iQOO has clarified that these results are based on internal testing and may differ from retail units.
The iQOO 15 Ultra is set to launch in China in February, shortly before the Spring Festival. The device is expected to target gaming enthusiasts looking for enhanced control, low latency and flagship-level performance.
