iQOO 15 Ultra tipped to bring capacitive shoulder triggers for gamers

The iQOO 15 Ultra has been officially confirmed to launch next month as the premium counterpart to the standard iQOO 15. Ahead of its debut, a senior company executive has reportedly revealed new details highlighting the phone’s strong focus on mobile gaming.
According to a post shared on Weibo by iQOO Product Manager Galant V, the iQOO 15 Ultra will likely feature capacitive shoulder triggers designed to enhance in-game control and immersion. These touch-sensitive triggers are expected to be positioned along the left and right edges of the handset, allowing users’ fingers to rest naturally while playing.
The shoulder triggers will likely support custom mapping, enabling players to assign shortcuts, actions, or complex combos based on individual preferences. iQOO has also confirmed a 600Hz touch sampling rate for the triggers, which should result in faster response times and more accurate inputs during intense gaming sessions.
To replicate the feel of physical buttons, the triggers will likely be paired with a linear motor that delivers haptic feedback. This is expected to provide tactile confirmation when inputs are registered. iQOO is also expected to implement an anti-sweat algorithm aimed at maintaining consistent touch recognition even during extended gameplay.
One of the key highlights could be the use of two independent control chips for the shoulder triggers. These chips may transmit commands separately, which the company claims will significantly reduce input latency and improve overall responsiveness.
The iQOO 15 Ultra will be offered in two colour options, 2077 black and 2049 silver. Previously shared internal benchmarking results suggest impressive performance, with the handset reportedly scoring over 4.5 million points on AnTuTu. This includes strong CPU and GPU figures, although iQOO has clarified that these results are based on internal testing and may differ from retail units.
The iQOO 15 Ultra is set to launch in China in February, shortly before the Spring Festival. The device is expected to target gaming enthusiasts looking for enhanced control, low latency and flagship-level performance.