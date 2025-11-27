iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15: Which new Android flagship with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip offers better value?

The iQOO 15 and OnePlus 15 go head-to-head with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays, big batteries and advanced triple cameras. Here’s a full comparison of pricing, features and key specs to help you pick the right flagship.

Govind Choudhary
Updated27 Nov 2025, 07:26 AM IST
iQOO 15 features a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and extremely high 6,000-nit local peak brightness.
iQOO launched its much-awaited QOO 15 in India on Wednesday, featuring Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The smartphone rivals the OnePlus 15 and the Realme GT 8 Pro in its premium price segment while taking slightly different approaches to performance, battery life, and camera hardware. In this article, we compare the iQOO 15 and the OnePlus 15 based on paper specifications.

iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15: Pricing and availability

Both phones share an identical price structure at launch, starting at 72,999 for the 12GB/256GB model and 79,999 for the 16GB/512GB option. However, their effective prices differ due to introductory offers.

  • iQOO 15 buyers can avail of a 7,000 instant bank discount, bringing the starting price down to 64,999.
  • OnePlus 15 offers a smaller 4,000 bank discount, reducing the base model to 68,999.

Both devices are sold through Amazon, though iQOO opens sales earlier for Priority Pass users.

iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15: Display and design

The two phones offer high refresh rate AMOLED panels, but the iQOO 15 aims for maximum brightness and size while the OnePlus 15 focuses on smoothness.

  • iQOO 15 features a larger 6.85-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and extremely high 6,000-nit local peak brightness. It also includes Wet Finger Control, making the screen usable with moisture.
  • OnePlus 15, meanwhile, opts for a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with an even faster 165Hz refresh rate and Sun Display enhancements for visibility outdoors.

Both devices include in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, while the iQOO adds a new Monster Halo ambient light beneath the camera module.

iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15: Performance and cooling

Since both flagships use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, raw power is similar on paper. The iQOO 15 highlights benchmark supremacy, claiming over 4.18 million points on AnTuTu, and advertises notable GPU, ray-tracing and NPU gains. It uses an 8K vapour chamber cooling system with an extensive 8,000 sq mm heat dissipation area.

OnePlus counters with its 360 Cryo-Velocity Cooling setup and a sizeable 5,731 sq mm 3D vapour chamber. It also integrates a Touch Response chip and G2 Wi-Fi chip, focusing on smooth interaction and stable connectivity rather than benchmark figures.

iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15: Cameras

Both companies have deployed triple 50-megapixel sensors, but their imaging philosophies differ.

iQOO 15 Camera Setup

  • 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor (OIS)
  • 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom and 10x zoom capability
  • With a 50MP ultrawide camera, it also offers AI Visual and Reflection Erase tools across multiple shooting modes.

iQOO 15 houses a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.
OnePlus 15 Camera Setup

  • 50MP Sony IMX906 main camera
  • 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom and advanced 7x optical-quality zoom
  • With a 50MP OV50D ultrawide sensor, OnePlus also pushes video capabilities further, supporting 8K footage at 30fps on the rear cameras and up to 4K/120fps.

    Both devices include 32MP front cameras, but OnePlus provides more robust video recording options on the front shooter as well.

iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15: Battery and charging

Battery endurance is a key differentiator this year.

  • iQOO 15 houses a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.
  • OnePlus 15 goes slightly bigger at 7,300mAh, with faster 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. The company claims a full charge in approximately 39 minutes.

OnePlus wins on sheer capacity and charging speed, while iQOO still offers a sizeable battery for its slimmer profile.

iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15: Software and extras

Both handsets launch with Android 16. iQOO uses OriginOS 6 and promises five Android upgrades and seven years of security updates. OnePlus opts for OxygenOS 16, supported by a suite of AI-powered features including Google’s Gemini-based tools.

In terms of durability, the iQOO 15 is IP68+IP69 rated, whereas the OnePlus 15 claims IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K, giving it a slight edge in ruggedness.

OnePlus 15 in Absolute Black colour variant
iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15: Verdict

The iQOO 15 leans heavily into display innovations, cooling performance and camera flexibility, especially with its periscope telephoto. While the OnePlus 15 counters with faster charging, 8K video recording, stronger water-resistance credentials and a refined software experience.

With identical launch prices and the same chipset at the core, the choice comes down to priorities: benchmark performance and display brightness (iQOO) versus battery capacity, video capability and broader AI features (OnePlus).

