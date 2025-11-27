iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15: Which new Android flagship with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip offers better value?

iQOO launched its much-awaited QOO 15 in India on Wednesday, featuring Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The smartphone rivals the OnePlus 15 and the Realme GT 8 Pro in its premium price segment while taking slightly different approaches to performance, battery life, and camera hardware. In this article, we compare the iQOO 15 and the OnePlus 15 based on paper specifications.
Both phones share an identical price structure at launch, starting at ₹72,999 for the 12GB/256GB model and ₹79,999 for the 16GB/512GB option. However, their effective prices differ due to introductory offers.
Both devices are sold through Amazon, though iQOO opens sales earlier for Priority Pass users.
The two phones offer high refresh rate AMOLED panels, but the iQOO 15 aims for maximum brightness and size while the OnePlus 15 focuses on smoothness.
Both devices include in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, while the iQOO adds a new Monster Halo ambient light beneath the camera module.
Since both flagships use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, raw power is similar on paper. The iQOO 15 highlights benchmark supremacy, claiming over 4.18 million points on AnTuTu, and advertises notable GPU, ray-tracing and NPU gains. It uses an 8K vapour chamber cooling system with an extensive 8,000 sq mm heat dissipation area.
OnePlus counters with its 360 Cryo-Velocity Cooling setup and a sizeable 5,731 sq mm 3D vapour chamber. It also integrates a Touch Response chip and G2 Wi-Fi chip, focusing on smooth interaction and stable connectivity rather than benchmark figures.
Both companies have deployed triple 50-megapixel sensors, but their imaging philosophies differ.
Battery endurance is a key differentiator this year.
OnePlus wins on sheer capacity and charging speed, while iQOO still offers a sizeable battery for its slimmer profile.
Both handsets launch with Android 16. iQOO uses OriginOS 6 and promises five Android upgrades and seven years of security updates. OnePlus opts for OxygenOS 16, supported by a suite of AI-powered features including Google’s Gemini-based tools.
In terms of durability, the iQOO 15 is IP68+IP69 rated, whereas the OnePlus 15 claims IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K, giving it a slight edge in ruggedness.
The iQOO 15 leans heavily into display innovations, cooling performance and camera flexibility, especially with its periscope telephoto. While the OnePlus 15 counters with faster charging, 8K video recording, stronger water-resistance credentials and a refined software experience.
With identical launch prices and the same chipset at the core, the choice comes down to priorities: benchmark performance and display brightness (iQOO) versus battery capacity, video capability and broader AI features (OnePlus).