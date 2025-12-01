iQOO 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor goes on sale in India, prices start from Rs. 72,999: Check offers

iQOO’s latest flagship, the iQOO 15, is now available for purchase in India from 1 December. The smartphone was launched in the country on 26 November, shortly after its debut in China in October. Consumers can buy the device via Amazon, the iQOO e-store, Vivo exclusive outlets, and authorised offline retailers across India. Sales commenced at 12 PM local time.

Specifications of iQOO 15 The iQOO 15 comes in two colour options — Alpha (black) and Legend (white) — and sports a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, offering fluid visuals for gaming, video playback, and daily use. Its sleek design and premium finish make it a strong contender in the high-end smartphone segment.

Under the hood, the iQOO 15 is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It is paired with up to 16GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and high-performance gaming. The handset is equipped with a massive 7,000mAh battery and supports 100W wired fast charging, allowing users to recharge quickly and continue using the device without long interruptions.

View full Image Other key features of the iQOO 15 include a Samsung 2K M14 OLED display, 8K VC cooling system, ray tracing technology, and a 7000mAh battery with 100W FlashCharge.

Pricing and variants in India The iQOO 15 is available in two variants in India. The base model, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at Rs. 72,999. The top-end variant, featuring 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, costs Rs. 79,999.

