iQOO 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor goes on sale in India, prices start from Rs. 72,999: Check offers

Govind Choudhary
Updated1 Dec 2025, 12:45 PM IST
iQOO 15 features a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and extremely high 6,000-nit local peak brightness.
iQOO’s latest flagship, the iQOO 15, is now available for purchase in India from 1 December. The smartphone was launched in the country on 26 November, shortly after its debut in China in October. Consumers can buy the device via Amazon, the iQOO e-store, Vivo exclusive outlets, and authorised offline retailers across India. Sales commenced at 12 PM local time.

Specifications of iQOO 15

The iQOO 15 comes in two colour options — Alpha (black) and Legend (white) — and sports a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, offering fluid visuals for gaming, video playback, and daily use. Its sleek design and premium finish make it a strong contender in the high-end smartphone segment.

Also Read | iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15: Specs, features and price compared

Under the hood, the iQOO 15 is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It is paired with up to 16GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and high-performance gaming. The handset is equipped with a massive 7,000mAh battery and supports 100W wired fast charging, allowing users to recharge quickly and continue using the device without long interruptions.

View full Image
Other key features of the iQOO 15 include a Samsung 2K M14 OLED display, 8K VC cooling system, ray tracing technology, and a 7000mAh battery with 100W FlashCharge.

Pricing and variants in India

The iQOO 15 is available in two variants in India. The base model, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at Rs. 72,999. The top-end variant, featuring 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, costs Rs. 79,999.

Also Read | OnePlus 15 to Realme GT 8 series: 7 Upcoming mobiles expected in November 2025

Launch offers

As part of its early bird promotions, iQOO is offering instant bank discounts of up to Rs. 7,000 via Axis, HDFC, and ICICI Bank, bringing the effective prices down to Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 71,999 for the respective models. Alternatively, buyers can opt for an exchange bonus of a similar value. Eligible customers can also use an additional Rs. 1,000 discount coupon, while no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months are available for those preferring instalment payments.

