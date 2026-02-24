iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R: Price, specs, features and which phone should you buy under ₹50,000?

iQOO 15R has debuted in India with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, 7,600mAh battery, AMOLED display and a dual camera setup. The latest iQOO device takes directly on the OnePlus 15R which launched last year and makes a play for the crown in the value flagship market. If you are someone looking to buy a phone in the sub- ₹50,000 bracket and are confused between the two devices, here's everything you should know about them.

iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R: Display: The iQOO 15R features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and protection from Schott Xensation Alpha glass. The screen reaches a staggering 5,000 nits of peak brightness (1,800 nits HBM) and supports a 144Hz refresh rate for gaming scenarios, dialing down for normal usage.

On the other hand, OnePlus 15R packs a slightly larger 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It offers a higher 165Hz adaptive refresh rate for gaming and a high brightness mode (HBM) of 1,800 nits. The phone also features a dedicated touch response chip that brings 3200Hz touch sampling for instant response.

Performance: Under the hood, both smartphones are powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform. The iQOO 15R is paired with an Adreno 826 GPU while the OnePlus 15R utilizes an Adreno 840 GPU. Meanwhile, both phones come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

On the software front, the iQOO 15R runs on Android 16-based Origin OS 6 while the OnePlus 15R runs on OxygenOS 16. Both devices come with a promise of 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

Camera: The iQOO 15R comes with a dual camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-700V primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. It houses a 32MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. Both the front and rear shooters come with support for 4K 60fps video recording.

In comparison, the OnePlus 15R features a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor (the same camera from OnePlus 15) with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. While its 32MP front camera is capped at 4K 30fps video recording, the rear camera can shoot 4K video at a much higher 120fps. The phone comes with OnePlus' Detail Max Engine along with autofocus support.

Feature iQOO 15R OnePlus 15R Display 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED Refresh Rate Up to 144Hz Up to 165Hz adaptive Peak Brightness 5,000 nits (Local Peak) 1,800 nits Protection Schott Xensation Alpha glass Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 RAM 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra Storage 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1 Rear Camera 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide Front Camera 32MP 32MP Video Recording Up to 4K 60fps (Rear & Front) Up to 4K 120fps (Rear) / 4K 30fps (Front) Battery 7,600mAh 7,400mAh Charging 100W fast charging 80W SuperVOOC Software Origin OS 6.0 (Android 16) OxygenOS 16 (Android 16) Updates 4 years OS + 6 years security patches 4 years OS + 6 years security patches Durability Ratings IP68, IP69 IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K Starting Price ₹ 44,999 ₹ 47,999

Battery and charging: OnePlus 15R comes with a 7,400mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the iQOO 15R comes slightly ahead with a 7,600mAh battery and 100W fast charging support.

The iQOO 15R comes with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, while the OnePlus takes this a step further with the addition of an IP69K rating as well.

Price: The iQOO 15R comes in three storage configurations. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at ₹44,999. The mid-tier 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs ₹47,999, while the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at ₹52,999.

On the other hand, OnePlus 15R starts at ₹47,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The top-tier model, which offers 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, costs ₹52,999.

Which phone makes better sense in 2026? The OnePlus 15R and iQOO 15R are more or less evenly matched in terms of processor, storage, RAM, pricing and display. OnePlus 15R may have a broader edge with gamers because of its higher 165Hz refresh rate and a separate touch response chip. The phone also supports higher-resolution 4K 120fps video recording and comes with autofocus support on the selfie shooter, which is a great feature in its segment.

However, iQOO 15R comes right back with a slightly bigger 7,600mAh battery and faster 100W charging.

The choice then comes down to which variant of the phones you want to buy. If you are on a tight budget, the iQOO 15R could be a better value buy since it comes with a lower-priced base variant. The mid-tier variant is evenly priced, making it a matter of personal choice over what trade-offs you prefer on your phone. However, OnePlus definitely offers better value on the top variant since it offers higher 16GB RAM at the same price as iQOO 15R.