iQOO 15R with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, 7,600mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more

iQOO is brining the heat on OnePlus with its first ever R series device to take on the value flagship market. The new iQOO 15R runs on the same processor as the OnePlus 15R while coming with a slightly bigger battery, dual camera setup and an AMOLED display.

Here's everything to know about the iQOO 15R:

iQOO 15R price: iQOO 15R comes in three configurations: 8GB RAM/256GB storage, 12GB RAM/256GB storage, and 12GB RAM/512GB storage. The base variant is priced at ₹44,999 , while the 12/256GB model costs ₹47,999 , and top variant is priced at ₹52,999.

As part of the launc offers, iQOO is offering ₹4,000 instant bank discount on making the payment using Axis and HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. This takes the effective price of the device to ₹40,999, 43,999 and 48,999 respsectively.

The pre-bookings for iQOO 15R will begin on 2 March at 10AM while the phone will go on sale at 12PM on 3 March. Customers pre-booking the device will receive an iQOO or Vivo TWS free with the device.

iQOO 15R specifications: iQOO 15R features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a local peak brightness of 5,000 nits. It also features an IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating, meaning it should be able to withstand high-pressure water jets as well as full submersion under water for up to 30 minutes.

On the performance front, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform processor with an Adreno 826 GPU. The phone is also paired with a Supecomputing Q2 secondary chip for enhacning visuals elements in games. The phone is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Feature Specification Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Display 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, up to 144Hz refresh rate, 5000nits local peak brightness RAM & Storage 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.1 Storage Rear Camera 50MP Primary with OIS (Sony LYT-700V) + 8MP Ultra Wide-Angle Front Camera 32MP (GC32E1-WA1XA) with 4K 60FPS video recording Battery & Charging 7600mAh (Dual Cell) with 100W Charging Operating System Origin OS 6.0 Durability / Build IP68 & IP69 water/dust resistance Security 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, 5G Dual Standby, NFC, IR Blaster

As for optics, the phone comes with a dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-700V primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Both the rear camera and the selfie shooter can record videos at 4K 60fps.

The phone runs on Origin OS 6 based on Android 16 with 4 years of promised OS updates and 6 years of security patches. It packs a massive 7,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. The phone comes with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, 5G, NFC, an IR blaster, and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The iQOO 15R comes in two colour variants: Triumph Silver (glass back) and Dark Knight (glass fiber back).