iQOO 15R with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, 7,600mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more

iQOO is brining the heat on OnePlus with its first ever R series device to take on the value flagship market. The new iQOO 15R runs on the same processor as the OnePlus 15R while coming with a slightly bigger battery, dual camera setup and an AMOLED display.
Here's everything to know about the iQOO 15R:
iQOO 15R comes in three configurations: 8GB RAM/256GB storage, 12GB RAM/256GB storage, and 12GB RAM/512GB storage. The base variant is priced at ₹44,999 , while the 12/256GB model costs ₹47,999 , and top variant is priced at ₹52,999.
As part of the launc offers, iQOO is offering ₹4,000 instant bank discount on making the payment using Axis and HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. This takes the effective price of the device to ₹40,999, 43,999 and 48,999 respsectively.
The pre-bookings for iQOO 15R will begin on 2 March at 10AM while the phone will go on sale at 12PM on 3 March. Customers pre-booking the device will receive an iQOO or Vivo TWS free with the device.
iQOO 15R features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a local peak brightness of 5,000 nits. It also features an IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating, meaning it should be able to withstand high-pressure water jets as well as full submersion under water for up to 30 minutes.
On the performance front, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform processor with an Adreno 826 GPU. The phone is also paired with a Supecomputing Q2 secondary chip for enhacning visuals elements in games. The phone is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.
|Feature
|Specification
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
|Display
|6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, up to 144Hz refresh rate, 5000nits local peak brightness
|RAM & Storage
8GB or 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM
256GB or 512GB UFS 4.1 Storage
|Rear Camera
|50MP Primary with OIS (Sony LYT-700V) + 8MP Ultra Wide-Angle
|Front Camera
|32MP (GC32E1-WA1XA) with 4K 60FPS video recording
|Battery & Charging
|7600mAh (Dual Cell) with 100W Charging
|Operating System
|Origin OS 6.0
|Durability / Build
|IP68 & IP69 water/dust resistance
|Security
|3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, 5G Dual Standby, NFC, IR Blaster
As for optics, the phone comes with a dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-700V primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Both the rear camera and the selfie shooter can record videos at 4K 60fps.
The phone runs on Origin OS 6 based on Android 16 with 4 years of promised OS updates and 6 years of security patches. It packs a massive 7,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. The phone comes with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, 5G, NFC, an IR blaster, and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.
The iQOO 15R comes in two colour variants: Triumph Silver (glass back) and Dark Knight (glass fiber back).